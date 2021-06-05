Bollywood Hungama

Pearl V Puri arrested in connection with the rape of a minor; Naagin co-star Anita Hassanandani stands in his support

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Popular television actor Pearl V Puri has been arrested by the Mumbai Police. The actor who is well known for his role in the show Naagin was arrested in Vasai in connection with the rape of a minor.

Reportedly, Sanjay Patil DCP Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar said that the incident is old but the 17-year-old minor victim along with her mother complained to the police about the matter and the case was registered. A case has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, 2012.

After Pearl's arrest came to light, his Naagin 3 co-star Anita Hassanandani spoke in his favour. Sharing a photo with him on Instagram, she wrote, “Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri I know him! It is NOT true ... canNOT be true.... all lies. I’m sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri #ISTANDWITHPEARL.”


At present, Pearl is remanded in police custody by Vasai court.

ALSO READ: Pearl V Puri surprises fans with his rendition of Shah Rukh Khan’s song Meri Mehbooba

