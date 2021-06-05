Popular television actor Pearl V Puri has been arrested by the Mumbai Police. The actor who is well known for his role in the show Naagin was arrested in Vasai in connection with the rape of a minor.

Reportedly, Sanjay Patil DCP Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar said that the incident is old but the 17-year-old minor victim along with her mother complained to the police about the matter and the case was registered. A case has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, 2012.

After Pearl's arrest came to light, his Naagin 3 co-star Anita Hassanandani spoke in his favour. Sharing a photo with him on Instagram, she wrote, “Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri I know him! It is NOT true ... canNOT be true.... all lies. I’m sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri #ISTANDWITHPEARL.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani)



At present, Pearl is remanded in police custody by Vasai court.

ALSO READ: Pearl V Puri surprises fans with his rendition of Shah Rukh Khan’s song Meri Mehbooba

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.