Reliance Entertainment facilitates vaccination for members of the industry

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In the current need for vaccination in the fight against Covid-19, Reliance Entertainment organized a 3 days camp to get the members of the entertainment industry vaccinated with ease.

Reliance Entertainment facilitates vaccination for members of the industry

The drive was held on 29th May and 3rd June 2021 at the Mumbai office of Reliance Entertainment in association with Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and at Wockhardt Hospital. Reliance Entertainment has vaccinated over 800 individuals from the Industry so far and is planning to vaccinate 500 more in Pune, Satara & Kolhapur.

The list includes members from Rohit Shetty Picturez, Kabir Khan Films, Window Seat Films, Vikas Behl's Good Co., Action Hero Films, Panorama Studio, Film Hangar, Team of the Film Vikram Vedha, Big Synergy, Vikram Bhatt's team, Venus, Select flix and a few other celebrities.

Vaccination is a pivotal part of the 'Break the Chain' movement started by the Government, and Reliance Entertainment took the initiative to help people in these trying times. The production house is trying to get as many people vaccinated as possible and is also urging everyone to stay safe and get vaccinated at the earliest.

ALSO READ: Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series commences a large vaccination drive with his joint producers for their staff and families

