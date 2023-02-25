comscore

Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad will be seen as leads in Kundali Bhagya; report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad will be seen as leads in Kundali Bhagya; report

Kundali Bhagya is expected to take a massive leap of a few years as the next generation will take a leap soon and the makers are on a hunt for the new cast.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Readers would be aware that after several leaps, villainous moves, and complicated love triangles, Arjun aka Karan Luthra (Shakti Arora) and Preeta Luthra (Shraddha Arya) are finally happily married in the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya. However, with a fuming Anjali (Sonal Vengurlekar) plotting to separate the lovebirds, the show is soon expected to take a leap of over a decade. Before that, the makers are keen on signing up new faces for the show’s leads and it seems that Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad are expected to join the cast.

For the past few years, Shraddha Arya as Preeta Luthra has won hearts with her quintessential bahu avatar and supporting her is also her beloved sister Srishti Luthra, essayed by Anjum Fakih. With the story soon taking a leap with a completely different set of actors on board, reports have it that the makers have approached Paras Kalnawat after the actor quit Anupama to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Besides him, the leading lady is expected to be played by Sana Sayyad who is known for shows like Divya Drishti in which she played the role of one of the female leads, Drishti. She was last seen in the Colors show Spy Bahu alongside Sehban Azim in which she essayed the character of a spy. While both these actors have never been paired before, it will surely be interesting to see the chemistry between these two characters.

On the other hand, the show’s ardent followers will soon be missing Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya who are expected to quit the show before the leap. The last leap appeared on the show a few months ago, when Shakti replaced Dheeraj Dhoopar, which was when Karan Luthra changed his identity to Arjun Suryavanshi through plastic surgery after being pushed off from a cliff.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya: Shraddha Arya opens up on her ‘Sardar look’ with onscreen sister Anjum Fakih; says, “I’m enjoying every bit of it”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

