Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani speaks highly of Shah Rukh Khan; says, "Sometimes I have kept two days for a shoot and he finishes it in two hours"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani speaks highly of Shah Rukh Khan; says, “Sometimes I have kept two days for a shoot and he finishes it in two hours”

By Fenil Seta -

Rajkumar Hirani is arguably the biggest director of Bollywood right now. He has delivered five films till now, all of which have been huge successes and have tremendous recall value. As a result, the expectations are tremendous from his upcoming film, Dunki. Moreover, it stars Shah Rukh Khan, who’s on a roll after the blockbuster success of his recently released action entertainer, Pathaan.

Rajkumar Hirani rarely gives interviews and mostly speaks to the media around the time of his film’s release. As a result, it was a surprise when he recently spoke to India Today about Dunki. In this conversation, he expressed his love for Shah Rukh Khan and his work ethic.

Rajkumar Hirani revealed that he was blown away by Shah Rukh's prep process and that the actor would shoot videos of a scene from his home and send it to him. That’s not all. Rajkumar said, “There will be 15 ways of how he is going to do this. Before I go on the set, I know what he is going to do. Sometimes I have kept two days for a shoot and he finishes it in two hours.” He also praised him for his command over the language.

It’s common knowledge that Shah Rukh Khan is not an early morning person. Hence, Rajkumar Hirani said that he was pleasantly surprised to see him arrive at 7:00 am for a shoot. He also said that Shah Rukh knew that the director sleeps early and hence, he ensures that he doesn’t call him late at night. At the same time, however, Rajkumar Hirani said, “He keeps teasing me that by the time the shoot is done, he will have converted me (into a night owl). (He would ask) ‘Itna subah kaun uthta hai?’”, adding that “I wish I had worked earlier with him”.

Another aspect of Shah Rukh Khan that Rajkumar Hirani praised was that “If has to make a point, he does it subtly. He doesn’t want to come across as disturbing the thought process.”

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani. It is scheduled to be released on December 22, 2023.

