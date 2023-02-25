The release of the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is nearly two months away but the promotions have already begun. Just before Valentine's Day, the first song of the film 'Naiyo Lagda' was released. Although it was ridiculed by some sections, the song grew with each passing day. In less than 2 weeks, it has amassed 60 million views and the viewership is steadily increasing.

BREAKING: The second song of Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, titled ‘Billi Billi’ to be out on March 2

And now, it has come to light that the second song of this much-awaited film will be out very soon. Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the second track is titled ‘Billi Billi’. The song is expected to be a fun, catchy number and it will be released to the public on Thursday, March 2.

Interestingly, the makers have embarked upon an interesting promotional strategy before the release of ‘Billi Billi’. They sent cat masks to several journalists today and informed them through a letter that a similar mask has been used in the song as well. The media persons have been encouraged to don the mask and create interesting and creative reels. They have been requested to participate in this unique activity which will commence on Monday, February 27.

‘Billi Billi’ will be launched nearly 50 days before the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It now remains to be seen whether the makers unveil the trailer next or do they launch a song or a few more songs before unveiling the theatrical trailer.

Besides Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. Internet global sensation Abdu Rozik, who was recently also seen in 'Bigg Boss', has a cameo in this family entertainer. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release in cinemas on Eid 2023, that is, April 21.

