Last Updated 04.05.2023 | 5:24 PM IST

Pankaj Tripathi shares a BTS video from Main ATAL Hoon sets, shooting to commence soon; watch

On Thursday, actor Pankaj Tripathi took to his Instagram handle and shared a BTS video from the sets of his next film Main Atal Hoon.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The upcoming Bollywood film, Main ATAL Hoon, which features Pankaj Tripathi playing the role of former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has generated a lot of buzz on social media. The makers of the film recently released the first look of Pankaj Tripathi in the character of Atal Ji, which went viral and received immense appreciation from fans and critics alike.

As the shooting of the film is set to commence soon, the producers have shared yet another sneak peek into the film through Pankaj Tripathi. In a behind-the-scenes video shared by the actor on his social media, Atal Ji's philosophy of being a true human being is beautifully portrayed. The video also highlights the essence of Atal Ji's definition of humanity, which he had shared during his lifetime.

While captioning the video post, the critically acclaimed actor quoted Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Hindi, which translates to "Become a human being, not just by name, not just by appearance, not just by form, but by heart, by intellect, by governance, by knowledge." 

The movie, directed by National Award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, is set to hit the theatres in December 2023. Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, and Kamlesh Bhanushali in association with 70MM Talkies and co-produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma, Main ATAL Hoon features Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role, portraying the story of the legendary leader Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The behind-the-scenes video shared by Pankaj Tripathi has generated a lot of buzz and excitement among fans and admirers of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi, making the wait for the movie even more eagerly anticipated. 

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi transforms into Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for Main Atal Hoon, see first look photos

More Pages: Main Atal Hoon Box Office Collection

