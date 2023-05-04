Raghav Juyal featured in the role of Salman Khan’s younger brother along with Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam who also play their siblings.

The Eid release of Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan featured a massive ensemble cast with some of them making their big Bollywood debuts with this action entertainer. Raghav Juyal, who has featured in some films in the past, played a key role in this masala movie and it seems the actor also got paid handsomely for the same. From what we hear, the dancer turned actor supposedly got paid Rs 1.2 crore for his part in the Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill starrer.

An insider confirmed the details, adding, “Raghav Juyal was paid a sum of Rs 1.2 crore for his role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. This came owing to his popularity amongst the youth and his incredible relatability with the digital audiences. He is one of the most popular names on social media. He had quite a journey from being a reality show contestant to a reality show host and now an actor”.

Readers would recall that Raghav made his debut in the entertainment industry with a dance reality show and gained fame for his slow motion dance moves and got nicknamed as the King of Slow Motion. In the movie Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Raghav plays the role of one of the younger brothers of Salman Khan as well as Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam, also essaying the role of his brothers.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan featured Pooja Hegde as Salman Khan’s leading lady whereas Shehnaaz Gill essayed the role of Raghav’s love interest. The film also featured Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar as the love interests of Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam respectively. The film, which also featured Jagapathi Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles, released on April 21.

Apart from this, Raghav Juyal is also gearing up for some more upcoming projects which includes two films under the Guneet Monga production as well as Yudhra with Siddhant Chaturvedi for Excel Entertainment.

