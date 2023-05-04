Bollywood has seen plenty of successful films in the last several decades. But only a few them have succeeded in getting a re-release, especially years after they had hit the theatres. Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s MS: Dhoni: The Untold Story now finds itself in the list of such films as it’s all set to re-release in theatres from May 12, not only in Hindi but also in Tamil and Telugu.

For the unversed, MS Dhoni is the biopic on the former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dhoni is known as the most successful white ball Indian team captain as it was under his leadership that India won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup.

MS Dhoni had Sushant Singh Rajput essay the role of Dhoni while Kiara Advani played his wife Sakshi. The film also starred Anupam Kher as Dhoni’s father. The film follows Dhoni’s journey from a teenager to the captain of India who led the team to win two world cups.

Sharing the reason for re-releasing the film, Bikram Duggal, Head – Studios, Disney Star, said in a statement, “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has not only been an incredibly special film for Star Studios, but also for Indians all over the world, showcasing the inspiring journey of our most successful cricket captain. The re-release aims to give his fans across the country another chance to relive cricket's most magical moments on the big screen.”

Currently, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is busy with the ongoing IPL (Indian Premiere League) as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings.

