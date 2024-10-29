Panchayat stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, and others start filming fourth season; Prime Video gives a peek into behind-the-scenes

Prime Video, India’s most-loved entertainment destination, today announced the commencement of filming for the highly anticipated fourth season of its fan-favorite Original series Panchayat.

The streaming service shared a picture from the set, featuring returning cast members Jitendra Kumar, Chandan Roy, and Faisal Malik, to officially mark the production kick-off for the next exciting chapter. After winning hearts in India and across 240 countries and territories, this much-loved comedy-drama is back in action as season four begins production.

Panchayat Season 4, produced under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF), is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya. The series stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead as the endearing Sachiv ji, alongside the exceptional ensemble cast including Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha in pivotal roles. Along with the original cast, fans can expect to see new characters joining the Panchayat bandwagon, promising an enthralling watch.

Original Series Panchayat Season 4 is set to deliver more of the heartwarming humor, endearing moments, and relatable drama. Stay tuned for more updates as this eagerly awaited journey unfolds!

