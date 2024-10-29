Jai HanuMan, sequel to Prasanth Varma’s HanuMan, first look to release on October 30; check out pre-look poster!

Following the overwhelming success of HanuMan, which took over the box office and captured the hearts of audiences this year, creative director Prasanth Varma is now gearing up to launch the highly anticipated sequel, Jai HanuMan. This film, part of his Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), has captivated audiences since its announcement. With the leading production house Mythri Movie Makers on board, expectations are soaring for what promises to be a monumental cinematic experience.

HanuMan emerged as a sleeper hit and went on to earn unanimous love from all across. The film broke several box-office records, grossing over Rs 350 crores worldwide, making it the second highest-grossing Telugu film and South Indian film of 2024, the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of the year, and the eighth highest-grossing Telugu film of all time.

The pre-look poster, now released, has stirred excitement among fans, featuring the iconic Lord Hanuman walking toward an ancient temple. This captivating image builds anticipation for a major update set to be unveiled tomorrow, a day before Diwali. This look has further heightened the exhilaration surrounding Prasanth Varma's Jai HanuMan. This is indeed the beginning of the Indian superhero cinematic universe, which has the potential to become the world's biggest superhero universe due to the heritage of rich Indian mythology.

As fans eagerly await the announcement of the film’s lead actor, speculation runs high about who will portray the revered character of Hanuman.

Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, known for their commitment to quality, assure that Jai HanuMan will showcase high production values and top-notch technical standards.

