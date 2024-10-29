While fans are excited at the possibility of a spyverse bringing together iconic superstars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan along with Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt, there has been a new update about the much-anticipated Alpha. Hrithik, who will be seen reprising Agent Kabir in War 2, will be returning for an important cameo in the Alia Bhatt, Sharvari starrer. Adding further to it, recent update reveals that the actor has also allotted dates for the spy entertainer.

Hrithik Roshan allots dates in November for Alia Bhatt starrer Alpha: Report

A source revealed to Pinkvilla that Hrithik Roshan, who is on the verge of completing War 2, has dedicated his time from November 9 onwards for an eight-day action schedule. Earlier reports also suggested that the actor as Agent Kabir will be seen mentoring leading ladies Alia Bhatt and Sharvari to be agents. Asserting the same, the source shared, “Hrithik Roshan as Agent Kabir is ready for a crossover in Alpha. The actor is excited as this would mark the first-ever crossover of his character in the YRF Spy Universe. He plays the part of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s mentor as a long-term plan of the universe.”

Furthermore, the source has also asserted that Hrithik Roshan will be seen in a key role in the film where he will also be seen doing some adrenaline pumping sequences. “Aditya Chopra and director Shiv Rawail have designed an extended cameo that does justice to the aura of Hrithik Roshan and the legacy of Agent Kabir. It’s a well-written sequence, that comes in an apt situation through the narrative of Alpha. Hrithik will get a proper high octane introduction in the tale, and the cameo will lead itself to a massive action block featuring the trio of Hrithik, Alia and Sharvari,” added the source.

“Hrithik will be training and rehearsing for his part from November 6 in Mumbai. It’s 3-days of prep, followed by 8 days of shoot,” the source concluded.

Speaking of the Aditya Chopra spyverse, it includes franchises like Pathaan, Tiger, and War, and it will soon be joined by Alpha.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt’s natural charm shines in latest pics from Alpha filming in Kashmir

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.