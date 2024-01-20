comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Oscar-Winning VFX Company DNEG comes on board Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-led Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is among the most anticipated films of 2024 and making noise ever since its announcement. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani is ready for a big screen explosion during the Eid 2024 weekend. The makers are creating curiosity on social media with poster drops and are set to unleash the first teaser on January 24, 2024.

Bollywood Hungama has an exclusive scoop that director Ali Abbas Zafar and the team of Pooja Entertainment have roped in Oscar Winning VFX Company, DNEG, on board Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. "While most of the action is real and shot at live locations, there are some portions that require enhancement with the use of VFX. Ali, Akshay, Tiger, and Jackky were clear to provide a top-notch cinematic experience and hence have got the global leader, DNEG on board the film," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further added that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action entertainer like never before. "This is the most ambitious film to date for Ali, Pooja Entertainment, Akshay, and Tiger. No one is compromising on the vision and the best of the technicians have come on board the film - be it VFX or the action team. Eid 2024 will be a blast," the source told us further.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Manushi, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles. The South Superstar, Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the part of the antagonist in this actioner.

