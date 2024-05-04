Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Agni is directed by Rahul Dholakia and is all set to hit theatres soon.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment has unveiled a special poster of their upcoming film Agni on International Firefighters Day. This special reveal establishes the theme of the film, which will explore a rarely told, courageous story of firefighters. The film features a talented ensemble cast, including Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Joshi, Sai Tamhankar, Saiyami Kher, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Agni promises to deliver a compelling and content-driven narrative, continuing Excel Entertainment's tradition of producing intriguing stories.

Madgaon Express stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu Sharma to lead Excel Entertainment’s new film Agni, first poster dropped on International Firefighters Day

The announcement has definitely stirred up excitement, setting the stage for anticipation and leaving everyone eager for more, while also resonating with a powerful message of courage, honour, and sacrifice. With Agni, Excel Entertainment is set to present another gripping story to its audience.

The film features critically acclaimed actors Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu, last seen in Madgaon Express, in leading roles, celebrated for their versatile performances across various genres.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Agni is directed by Rahul Dholakia and is all set to hit theatres soon.

