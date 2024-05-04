comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 06.05.2024 | 8:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Srikanth Bhaiyya Ji Indian 2 Chandu Champion Kalki 2898 AD Ulajh
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Madgaon Express stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu Sharma to lead Excel Entertainment’s new film Agni, first poster dropped on International Firefighters Day

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Madgaon Express stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu Sharma to lead Excel Entertainment’s new film Agni, first poster dropped on International Firefighters Day

en Bollywood News Madgaon Express stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu Sharma to lead Excel Entertainment’s new film Agni, first poster dropped on International Firefighters Day

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Agni is directed by Rahul Dholakia and is all set to hit theatres soon.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment has unveiled a special poster of their upcoming film Agni on International Firefighters Day. This special reveal establishes the theme of the film, which will explore a rarely told, courageous story of firefighters. The film features a talented ensemble cast, including Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Joshi, Sai Tamhankar, Saiyami Kher, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Agni promises to deliver a compelling and content-driven narrative, continuing Excel Entertainment's tradition of producing intriguing stories.

Madgaon Express stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu Sharma to lead Excel Entertainment's new film Agni, first poster dropped on International Firefighters Day

Madgaon Express stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu Sharma to lead Excel Entertainment’s new film Agni, first poster dropped on International Firefighters Day

The announcement has definitely stirred up excitement, setting the stage for anticipation and leaving everyone eager for more, while also resonating with a powerful message of courage, honour, and sacrifice. With Agni, Excel Entertainment is set to present another gripping story to its audience.

The film features critically acclaimed actors Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu, last seen in Madgaon Express, in leading roles, celebrated for their versatile performances across various genres.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Agni is directed by Rahul Dholakia and is all set to hit theatres soon.

ALSO READ: Harry Potter star Tom Felton joins Pratik Gandhi & Hansal Mehtas Gandhi, international cast announced

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Title of Hum Do Humare Baarah changed to…

Salman Khan house firing case: Family of…

Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora claims she will…

Rekha's heartfelt words of praise leave…

Abhishek Bachchan set for grand return with…

Shah Rukh Khan to be at Kolkata Knight…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification