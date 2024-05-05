Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were reportedly in a relationship, though none of them neither confirmed nor denied.

Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have reportedly ended their relationship, according to a recent Times of India report. A close friend of the couple is quoted as saying that they had been dating for "almost two years" and the break-up "came as a shock to all of us."

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday end relationship after two years: Report

The report also stated that they remain cordial and are "trying to move on" from the situation. Ananya has reportedly found solace in spending time with her new pet. The news comes after weeks of speculation surrounding the couple's relationship status. Last month, a cryptic post on Ananya's Instagram story fuelled rumors of a split.

Previously, Aditya and Ananya made headlines for their vacations together in Spain and other locations. They were frequently spotted out and about in Mumbai, and Ananya even playfully referred to herself as "Ananya Coy Kapur" on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan. While both actors have previously addressed the media regarding public scrutiny of their personal lives, they have chosen to keep the specific reasons for their split private.

On the professional front, Ananya was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a Netflix film. She has a bunch of projects in her kitty including Control, a Vikramaditya Motwane directorial, and Call Me Bae, an Amazon Prime Video original show.

Meanwhile, Aditya’s last on-screen appearance was the second part of The Night Manager’s first season. The show also featured Sobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor. He will be next seen in Metro Inn Dino, sharing the screen space with Sara Ali Khan.

Also Read: Chunky Panday reacts to rumours of Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur; says, “She is 25, and she is free to do what she wants”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.