Popular South Indian actress Nayanthara is reportedly in talks to join the cast of the highly anticipated film Toxic, starring Yash and directed by Geethu Mohandas. As per a report by PinkVilla, sources close to the production, director Geethu Mohandas and actor Yash have been in discussions with Nayanthara for the role of Yash's sister in Toxic. These talks are said to be progressing positively.

"Nayanthara has shown her interest in doing Toxic and the logistics are being figured out at this point in-time," a source revealed. "It’s a well-sketched character of a sister and suits her image of a strong woman. Nayanthara is impressed that Geethu Mohandas has written such a strong character for a female and she is connecting well with her vision.”

Both Geethu Mohandas and Yash are reportedly keen to have Nayanthara join the cast. "The talks are on, and the team is working collectively to get the logistics in place," the source added. “If everything goes well, the makers will have Nayanthara on board in a fortnight.” However, the makers are yet to make an official comment on the same.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that a few weeks back, Bollywood Hungama reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been roped in the Yash starrer. A source clued into the development, “It is a brother-sister story with Yash and Kareena playing inseparable siblings. The director was keen to have Kareena on board in Toxic from the inception of the project. Negotiations were on,” a source told us.

