comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 06.05.2024 | 8:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Srikanth Bhaiyya Ji Indian 2 Chandu Champion Kalki 2898 AD Ulajh
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Nayanthara in talks with makers of Yash starrer Toxic: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Nayanthara in talks with makers of Yash starrer Toxic: Report

en Bollywood News
/00:00 00:00

Listen to this story

Nayanthara in talks with makers of Yash starrer Toxic: Report
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Popular South Indian actress Nayanthara is reportedly in talks to join the cast of the highly anticipated film Toxic, starring Yash and directed by Geethu Mohandas. As per a report by PinkVilla, sources close to the production, director Geethu Mohandas and actor Yash have been in discussions with Nayanthara for the role of Yash's sister in Toxic. These talks are said to be progressing positively.

Nayanthara in talks with makers of Yash starrer Toxic: Report

Nayanthara in talks with makers of Yash starrer Toxic: Report

"Nayanthara has shown her interest in doing Toxic and the logistics are being figured out at this point in-time," a source revealed. "It’s a well-sketched character of a sister and suits her image of a strong woman. Nayanthara is impressed that Geethu Mohandas has written such a strong character for a female and she is connecting well with her vision.”

Both Geethu Mohandas and Yash are reportedly keen to have Nayanthara join the cast. "The talks are on, and the team is working collectively to get the logistics in place," the source added. “If everything goes well, the makers will have Nayanthara on board in a fortnight.” However, the makers are yet to make an official comment on the same.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that a few weeks back, Bollywood Hungama reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been roped in the Yash starrer. A source clued into the development, “It is a brother-sister story with Yash and Kareena playing inseparable siblings. The director was keen to have Kareena on board in Toxic from the inception of the project. Negotiations were on,” a source told us.

Also Read: Yash to receive 50-50 partnership as a producer in his films Toxic and Ramayana

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Title of Hum Do Humare Baarah changed to…

Salman Khan house firing case: Family of…

Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora claims she will…

Rekha's heartfelt words of praise leave…

Abhishek Bachchan set for grand return with…

Shah Rukh Khan to be at Kolkata Knight…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification