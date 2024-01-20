Pakistan’s renowned cricketer Shoaib Malik recently exchanged wedding vows with Pakistani actor Sana Javed, sparking a buzz amid ongoing rumours of his separation from former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza.

Shoaib Malik shared the occasion with his fans on social media by posting photos from the wedding ceremony, which took place on Saturday, January 20. Sharing the post, he wrote in caption, “Alhamdullilah. “And We created you in pairs.””

The news comes just days after Sania Mirza posted a cryptic message on her social media, fuelling speculations about the possible end of her marriage with Shoaib Malik. In her post, she wrote, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely.”

While Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed are basking in the joy of their newlywed bliss, the social media posts from both Shoaib and Sania have stirred discussions about the intricacies of relationships and the challenges individuals face in choosing their paths. Fans are now closely watching for any official statements from the parties involved, eagerly awaiting clarity on the status of Shoaib Malik's marriage with Sania Mirza.

As the rumors continue to swirl, the public remains in suspense, and social media is abuzz with speculation and discussions about the dynamics of high-profile relationships. Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have been prominent figures in the cricket and sports community, and any development in their personal lives is closely followed by their fans across borders.

