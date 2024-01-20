The highly anticipated action film, Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has created quite a buzz since its announcement. With the recent release of the film's trailer, fans have been treated to a glimpse of the chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika. The runtime of the film is now revealed.

Fighter receives UA certification: CBFC reveals runtime for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted Fighter a UA certification and revealed that the film will have a runtime of 2 hours and 46 minutes. This certification provided insights into the film's plot, which centres around the escalating militant activities along the Line of Control. In response to this, Air Headquarters established a special unit named Air Dragons at the Air Force base in Srinagar. Comprising Sukhoi 30 fighter jets and ALH Helicopter, Air Dragons is an elite unit featuring the best combat aviators from the Indian Air Force.

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, Fighter promises to be an intense and action-packed cinematic experience. Notably, Anil Kapoor also plays a pivotal role in the film. The film is helmed by director Siddharth Anand, marking his second collaboration with Deepika Padukone after Pathaan. The combination of Hrithik and Siddharth has previously delivered films like War and Bang Bang.

Fighter also stars, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh. It will be available in theatres in 3D and 3D IMAX formats and is scheduled to hit theatres on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day, January 25th, 2024.

Also Read: Fighter makers launch apparels, accessories and trendy merchandise line for Hrithik Roshan – Deepika Padukone starrer

More Pages: Fighter Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.