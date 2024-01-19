Promising to be a treat for action lovers, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is garnering ample curiosity for bringing together two of the most popular action stars, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. While reports had it that the makers are planning to reveal a glimpse of the film, right at the start of the 2024, in the month of January. It is being said that Jackky Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment have locked the date for unveiling the teaser, which is said to be January 24.

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser to be unveiled on January 24; report

As per recently released reports it is being said that the makers are keen on keeping up the anticipation for the film, because of which they have decided to take audiences through the film and what has in store for them. “The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser drops digitally on January 24, 2024. It’s a big-scale teaser introducing the audience to the world of this Eid 2024 entertainer and the makers are confident to grab the attention of the audience with their first official communication. It’s a teaser spanning over 100 seconds and will see a montage of action with scale and character build-up. The teaser will screen with Fighter at select properties across India,” a source was quoted saying to Pinkvilla.

The said source also went on to add, “It’s a sleek teaser and the ones who have seen it are surprised with the look and feel of the world that the makers have created. It’s grand on the scale and production values, with larger-than-life presentation of the two protagonists.”

For the unversed, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is also expected to feature Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead antagonist. Amid many reports about the female leads in the film, it is being said that Sonakshi Sinha and Alaya F are a part of it. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is slated to release in April this year.

