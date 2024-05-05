Directed by Abhinay Deo and produced by trio - Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar

Savi – A Bloody Housewife: Anil Kapoor and Divya Khossla starrer to release on May 31, teaser out on May 6

Divya Khossla is poised to make her return with her upcoming film Savi - A Bloody Housewife. She takes the titular role alongside Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Rane. This marks Khossla's first on-screen collaboration with Kapoor.

To further pique audience interest, the makers unveiled a motion poster that hints at Savi's multifaceted nature. The poster opens with a seemingly ordinary scene - a woman carrying a grocery bag. But the image takes a sharp turn, revealing the same hand, now gripping a gun, stained with blood. This intriguing juxtaposition has sparked discussions about the character's transformation and the secrets she harbours.

Directed by Abhinay Deo and produced by trio - Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, Savi - A Bloody Housewife promises a captivating cinematic experience. Shiv Chanana and Sakshi Bhatt join the team as co-producers, further solidifying the film's production value.

