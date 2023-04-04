After Bang Bang and War, Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan are already working on their third collaboration, which is Fighter.

It's happening! Hrithik Roshan will return as the slick spy Kabir in Yash Raj Films' War 2. However, instead of War director Siddharth Anand, YRF has roped in Ayan Mukerji to take over the sequel. This development comes after the filmmaker announced the sequels to Brahmastra which will release in 2026 and 2027, simultaneously.

Interestingly, after Bang Bang and War, Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan are already working on their third collaboration, which is Fighter. The film stars Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone. So, this development of Ayan Mukerji coming onboard to helm YRF's blockbuster spy sequel has come as a surprise to the fans.

According to a report in Peeping Moon, a trade source said, "Aditya Chopra is choosing the captain of the ship for each YRF Spy Universe film strategically. Ayan has delivered big hits which appeal to all audience segments and has the pulse of Indian audiences. He has shown that he knows how to mount a film on a huge scale, which is essential for someone to direct War 2. Plus, he is a young filmmaker who can bring a different kind of newness to the Spy Universe. Ayan will have his unique take on how to make an epic action spectacle with War 2. Aditya Chopra trusts him to take the franchise forward. Ayan directing War 2 is probably the most exciting announcement of recent times. All eyes on him to make the franchise and the YRF Spy Universe bigger."

A few hours ago, Ayan Mukerji also revealed that he will be helming another exciting project apart from Brahmastra sequels which left the fans wondering what it could be before the War 2 news was out. YRF is yet to confirm the news. War 2 will follow the events of Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 which releases on Diwali 2023.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Deepika Padukone is set for January 25, 2024

