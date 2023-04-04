Golden Globe winner composer M M Keeravani is back in Bollywood after a hiatus of five years. His music was last heard in Hindi cinema in Mukul Abhyankar’s 2018 thriller Missing, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Tabu.

SCOOP: MM Keeravani and Ajay Devgn team up for Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Keeravani, whose song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from SS Rajamouli’s RRR is a global phenomenon, has, over the years, been heard sporadically in Bollywood. He now returns to score music for Neeraj Pandey’s next film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha which features Ajay Devgn in the lead.

Keeravani says that he has no reservations about scoring music in Bollywood cinema. “I was very active in Hindi cinema in 2000-2002. The Bhatts, Mahesh and Mukesh invited me to do several scores. I enjoyed doing music in their films. Some of their songs like ‘Jadoo Hai Nasha Hai’ and ‘Awarapan Banjarapan’ (both from Jism) became popular. After that I got very busy in Telugu cinema. I couldn’t focus on Bollywood. The offers too were not exciting,” he said.

Now, Keeravani says that he is open to good offers from any part of India. “And why only India? Anywhere in the world is equally comfortable for me. In Hindi cinema, I have a comfortable work relationship with Neeraj Pandey. I did music in Neeraj’s Special 26 and Baby. When he offered the Ajay Devgan film, I accepted without hesitation,” he said.

