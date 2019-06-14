Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 14.06.2019 | 4:39 PM IST

Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, but THIS actress will be playing Irrfan Khan’s wife in Angrezi Medium?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The buzz for Angrezi Medium is already pretty high for multiple reasons, one of the major reasons being Irrfan Khan’s comeback after recovering from his ailment. There were a lot of reports floating regarding the star cast of the film. There was also speculation about Kareena Kapoor Khan being roped in for the role of Irrfan Khan’s wife in the film. Now, though Kareena is very much a part of the project, we have learned that she does not play Irrfan Khan’s wife in the film. Apparently, theatre and film actress, Poorvi Jain has been roped in to play Irrfan’s wife in Angrezi Medium.

Poorvi has done theatre in the past and has also starred in a film called What Will People Say. While there has been no confirmation as to what role Kareena will be playing in Angrezi Medium, we have news that it is not Kareena but Poorvi who will be playing the role of Rashmi Goswami, Champak’s wife. We are still waiting for an official confirmation on the news though.

Angrezi Medium is a sequel to 2017 blockbuster, Hindi Medium. Helmed by Homi Adajania, it also stars Radhika Madan in a pivotal role.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she watched Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium after signing Angrezi Medium

More Pages: Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection

