Sandeep Reddy Vanga is preparing for his next ambitious project, titled Spirit. The film stars Prabhas in the lead role as a cop. This high-budget action film is set to go on floors in early 2025, with a planned release in 2026. Pre-production work is already underway, and the team is finalizing its star-studded cast.

Mrunal Thakur to play female lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit starring Prabhas? Here’s what we know!

According to a recent report by Pinkvilla, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is in discussions with Mrunal Thakur to play the female lead opposite Prabhas. A source revealed to Pinkvilla, “Spirit is the most ambitious and awaited film of Indian cinema, and the makers are going all out to have the best and most talented actors of world cinema on board the film. While Prabhas is locked to play the role of a cop, the conversations are in progress with Mrunal Thakur, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor with the latter two for the negative turn.”

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that, a couple of months ago, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report about Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan being considered as the movie’s antagonists.

A New Approach to Cop-Based Films

Spirit is expected to break the mold of traditional cop dramas in Indian cinema. The story is described as a “never-before-seen template for a commercial Indian film,” blending characters with good, bad, and grey shades—a hallmark of Vanga’s storytelling.

The source further stated, “Every character has a purpose, and it’s among the most ambitious films for Sandeep Reddy Vanga.” With such an innovative narrative, Spirit aims to redefine how Bollywood approaches the cop genre.

What’s Next for Sandeep Reddy Vanga?

While Spirit is scheduled for a 2026 release, Vanga’s plans extend beyond the Prabhas starrer. After completing Spirit, he will move forward with his upcoming project Animal Park, featuring Ranbir Kapoor.

