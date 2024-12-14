comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 14.12.2024 | 1:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Baby John Pushpa 2 - The Rule Jaat Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sharad Kelkar and Harleen Sethi to headline JioCinema’s Doctors’ medical-drama to start streaming from Dec 27

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sharad Kelkar and Harleen Sethi to headline JioCinema’s Doctors’ medical-drama to start streaming from Dec 27

en Bollywood News Sharad Kelkar and Harleen Sethi to headline JioCinema’s Doctors’ medical-drama to start streaming from Dec 27
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

JioCinema has announced its latest offering, Doctors, a gripping medical drama set to premiere on December 27. The teaser, released today, offers viewers an intense glimpse into the high-stakes environment of the Elizabeth Blackwell Medical Centre, where ambition, redemption, and relationships collide under immense pressure.

Sharad Kelkar and Harleen Sethi to headline JioCinema's Doctors' medical-drama to start streaming from Dec 27

Sharad Kelkar and Harleen Sethi to headline JioCinema’s Doctors’ medical-drama to start streaming from Dec 27

With a stellar ensemble cast featuring Sharad Kelkar, Harleen Sethi, Aamir Ali, Viraf Patell, and Vivaan Shah, the series promises to blend personal and professional turmoil, creating an engaging narrative that explores the intricacies of the medical profession. The show’s tagline hints at intertwining stories of determination, resilience, and human connection.

Helmed by director Sahir Raza and produced under the banner of Jio Studios by Jyoti Deshpande, alongside Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra of Alchemy Films Pvt Ltd, Doctors is poised to deliver a compelling blend of drama, emotion, and suspense. Known for their ability to craft memorable storytelling experiences, the producers aim to strike a chord with viewers during the holiday season.

Also Read: JioCinema brings back the iconic duo with Paris & Nicole: The Encore, premiering December 13

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Allu Arjun granted interim bail in Sandhya…

Varun Dhawan defends Allu Arjun amid Pushpa…

Allu Arjun remanded to 14-day custody by…

Paatal Lok season 2 announced! First glimpse…

Grammy-nominated Loire Cotler joins Sonu…

CONFIRMED! Allu Arjun arrested in Sandhya…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification