Sharad Kelkar and Harleen Sethi to headline JioCinema’s Doctors’ medical-drama to start streaming from Dec 27

JioCinema has announced its latest offering, Doctors, a gripping medical drama set to premiere on December 27. The teaser, released today, offers viewers an intense glimpse into the high-stakes environment of the Elizabeth Blackwell Medical Centre, where ambition, redemption, and relationships collide under immense pressure.

With a stellar ensemble cast featuring Sharad Kelkar, Harleen Sethi, Aamir Ali, Viraf Patell, and Vivaan Shah, the series promises to blend personal and professional turmoil, creating an engaging narrative that explores the intricacies of the medical profession. The show’s tagline hints at intertwining stories of determination, resilience, and human connection.

Helmed by director Sahir Raza and produced under the banner of Jio Studios by Jyoti Deshpande, alongside Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra of Alchemy Films Pvt Ltd, Doctors is poised to deliver a compelling blend of drama, emotion, and suspense. Known for their ability to craft memorable storytelling experiences, the producers aim to strike a chord with viewers during the holiday season.

