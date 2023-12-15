The battle lines have been drawn and the exhibitors have started to make their pick for the big Christmas 2023 weekend. While the multiplexes in North India have opted to allot 46 percent of shows to Dunki, 30 percent to Salaar, 14 percent to Aquaman, and 10 percent to Animal, it's a fight to the finish at the single screens. According to our reliable sources, Anil Thadani has managed to get 50 percent of the single screens for Salaar and is looking to expand his showcasing further in the mass areas.

Dunki vs Salaar battle intensifies as single screens to be split equally for SRK & Prabhas

"Salaar is a mass-driven film whereas Dunki appeals to class. Christmas is usually a period of a film that marries mass and class together. But this year, there is a clear demarcation between the target audience of Dunki and Salaar. Hence, Dunki is getting a preference in the multiplexes, the single screens are equally split between the aforementioned two films," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

The scenario of show-sharing could have been better than what it looks at the moment. "The exhibitors have picked up a film they are willing to screen. While some have chosen to allot all 4 shows to Salaar, some are going ahead with Dunki. Neither Pen Marudhar nor AA Films are at the moment are willing to share any shows with the competitor on single screens. And hence, most properties are exclusively allotted to a particular feature film," the trade source told us further.

At the moment, overall showcasing will be favoring Dunki in the North Indian Market, and that's expected too as SRK is coming off two all-time blockbusters - Pathaan and Jawan. The ratios at all India level are expected to be in the range of 48 for Dunki, 40 for Salaar, and the remaining 12 for Aquaman and Animal.

