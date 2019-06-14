Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 to organize a special event to unveil unseen footages and special posters

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 will organize a special event with the makers of the film. The makers are planning a grand event with special posters and unseen footages from the film. The movie has already sent quite a wave in the minds of the audience with their statement ‘Ab Farq Laayenge’. The event will have Ayushmann taking the stage for the audience and giving all the more reason to watch the film. The investigative drama will be a must watch a movie for the year. The event is set to create an uproar with the thrilling concept that has gotten the fans excited!

The investigative drama is a movie that demands change in society from each individual and has asked everyone to take action. Article 15 is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The investigative drama will be shown on the opening night.

The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios, Article 15 is sure to put the audience in a social perspective.

