Yash Raj Films (YRF) is gearing up for the third installment of its popular Mardaani franchise, with actress Rani Mukerji returning to the role of the fierce police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. With the production set to begin in April 2025, fans can look forward to another high-stakes thriller that promises to be “dark, deadly and brutal.”

A New Creative Team Behind Mardaani 3

YRF has tapped a new set of filmmakers for the third chapter of Mardaani. Aayush Gupta, the acclaimed scribe behind the hit series The Railway Men, has been chosen to pen the screenplay. Abhiraj Minawala, known for his work as associate director on YRF blockbusters like Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan, and Tiger 3, will take on the directorial reins. Minawala is also currently working on the highly anticipated War 2.

With the franchise’s first entry since 2019’s Mardaani 2, Mardaani 3 marks a significant return for the series. The decision to bring in fresh voices is part of YRF’s ongoing strategy to position these talented filmmakers within the studio’s creative team, ensuring a fresh and gripping take on the beloved franchise.

Rani Mukerji Returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy

As per a report by Variety, Rani Mukerji, whose portrayal of Shivani Shivaji Roy has won over audiences in both Mardaani and Mardaani 2, expressed her excitement about reprising the role. “I’m thrilled to announce that we are starting shooting of Mardaani 3 in April 2025,” Mukerji said in a statement. “I’m proud to essay the character of this feisty cop again in Mardaani 3 as a tribute to all the unsung, brave, self-sacrificing cops who work tirelessly every single day to keep us safe.”

The actress also spoke about the franchise’s commitment to living up to audience expectations. “I describe Mardaani 3 as dark, deadly and brutal,” she added. “It’s important for us to meet the expectations of the audience, and we are determined to make this film worthy of the legacy of Mardaani.”

A Higher Stakes Storyline for Mardaani 3

In line with the franchise’s successful formula, Mardaani 3 promises to take the audience on a thrilling ride, pushing the limits of action, suspense, and drama. Mukerji shared, “When we set out to make Mardaani 3, we were hoping that we find a script that would take the experience of watching a Mardaani franchise film higher.” The actress expressed her eagerness for fans to experience the next chapter, hoping that the audience will appreciate the film once it hits theaters. “I am really excited about what we have at hand and I’m only hoping that the audience too feel the same after watching Mardaani 3 in theaters.”

Fans can’t wait to see what the next chapter in the Mardaani saga holds for Shivani Shivaji Roy as she takes on new challenges in this high-stakes, dark, and gripping narrative.

