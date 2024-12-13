Zero Se Restart Movie Review: ZERO SE RESTART is a well intentioned venture.

Zero Se Restart Review {2.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr

Director: Jaskunwar Kohli

Zero Se Restart Movie Review Synopsis:

ZERO SE RESTART throws light on how the epic film 12TH FAIL [2023] was made. The documentary begins by showing how no one wanted this film to be made. But it was producer-director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s conviction that ensured that the movie was made to the best of its capacity, leading to its insane box office success and critical acclaim.

Zero Se Restart Movie Story Review:

ZERO SE RESTART begins on a wonderful note showcasing the touching climax scene of the film. This is followed by prep going on the film nine months before it went on floors. Director Jaskunwar Singh Kohli, also the narrator of the film, executes this part stylishly with the use of texts and hilarious dialogues. In fact, his biggest success is that despite being a documentary, the film never gets boring. The narrative, happenings on screen and background score keep the interest going. He also goes back and forth in the narrative. The film students, especially, will be fascinated by how Vidhu Vinod Chopra managed to make the film in challenging situations. The manner in which he timed a shot in such a way that the train in the background can be seen will leave viewers in awe. Moreover, the way he managed to film shots in the crowded Mukherjee Nagar is also unbelievable. A few scenes that are memorable are Vidhu scolding students for looking into the camera, Vidhu assuming that no one knows who Vikrant is and his epic fight with a goon. How he managed to find the railway canteen and flour mill are also lovely scenes.

On the flipside, the narrative has a few issues. It patiently shows how every location was finalized but for some reason, the director chooses to skip how the final interval round scene was shot. Medha Shankr, who became a sensation after this film, is hardly seen and no information is given about her casting. This is strange since the documentary throws light on the casting of Vikrant Massey and even the supporting actors. Lastly, it is a documentary at the end of the day and hence, it is too niche. At a time, when the audience is wary of watching even feature films in cinemas, expecting them to spend Rs. 200 or 300 for a documentary will be foolhardy. In fact, a film like this is meant for OTT and not for cinemas at all.

Nevertheless, Jaskunwar Kohli does a great job as narrator, editor and director. Vidhu Vinod Chopra, credited as the consulting editor and director, also is praiseworthy. He's also one of the 'heroes' of the film as he has the maximum screen space and he's too entertaining.

Zero Se Restart movie music and other technical aspects:

Shantanu Moitra's song doesn't work but his background score adds to the intrigue. The sound, however, could have been better. A few dialogues are not audible due to background noise and it’s a must that this film releases with subtitles.

Zero Se Restart Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, ZERO SE RESTART is a well-intentioned venture that documents the challenges of making one of the most loved films in recent times. However, it has zero chance of succeeding in cinemas due to its documentary nature, negligible awareness and high ticket rates. The insane competition from PUSHPA 2 – THE RULE will further dent its prospects.