Actress Radhika Apte has entered a beautiful new chapter of her life as she welcomed her first child with her husband Benedict Taylor. While the actress had initially kept her pregnancy under wraps, she recently shared the first-ever photo with her baby girl, surprising her fans. The picture, posted on December 13, shows Apte breastfeeding her newborn during a work meeting, just a week after giving birth.

A Glimpse Into Radhika’s Journey

In her social media post, Radhika wrote, “First work meeting back after birth with our one-week-old at my breast #breastfeeding #mothersatwork #averybeautifulchapter #bliss @benedmusic.” While Radhika had not officially announced the birth of her child, the comment by her friend Sarah Afzal, “My best girls,” revealed that the couple welcomed a baby girl.

Radhika had earlier surprised her fans by flaunting her baby bump at the BFI London Film Festival, where she announced her pregnancy. In a candid interview with ETimes, she revealed that she and her husband had never planned on having children and that she was initially in “denial” for two weeks after learning about her pregnancy.

Despite embracing motherhood, Radhika has resumed work with zeal. Her latest project, Sister Midnight, directed by Karan Kandhari, has already created a buzz.

