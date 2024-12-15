December 14 marked a significant day in the history of Indian cinema as the country and the film industry came together to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Raj Kapoor. The grand event saw Alia Bhatt taking on the role of a gracious hostess, alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor, in a night dedicated to the “Showman of Indian Cinema.”

Alia Bhatt’s Tribute to Raj Kapoor

On December 15, Alia Bhatt shared a video on her social media, offering fans an inside look at the star-studded celebration. The montage captured heartwarming moments from the event, showcasing her interactions with legendary actress Rekha, Kartik Aaryan, and other notable industry figures. Captioning the video, Alia wrote: “Time isn’t measured by days, but by memories. Coming together to celebrate the eternal showman, loved by audiences of all ages and countries — the unparalleled Raj Kapoor. #100YearsOfRajKapoor.”

As part of the grand celebration, R.K. Films, the Film Heritage Foundation, and NFDC-National Film Archive of India are presenting the festival Raj Kapoor 100 – Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman. This festival will feature curated screenings of ten iconic Raj Kapoor films across 40 cities and 135 cinemas, including PVR-Inox and Cinepolis theaters. Tickets are priced at an accessible Rs 100, reflecting Raj Kapoor’s belief in inclusivity and his vision to make cinema a universal experience.

