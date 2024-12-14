The romantic track 'Jaan E Jaan' was released on December 9, featuring the incredible pairing of Sonnya Ayodhyya and Shehzad Shaikh. Produced by Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma, the song is a showcase of artistry and teamwork. Directed by Karan Sharma, with lyrics also penned by him, and music composed by Yash, the track was brought to life by the soulful vocals of Kavyakriti.

Sonnya Ayodhyya shared how she brings authenticity to every role she portrays. “Acting is my passion, and I strive to get better with each project. Honestly, I could romance a wooden plank and still make the chemistry look believable!” she said with a laugh. Shehzad Shaikh, on his part, admitted that while he and Sonnya didn’t have much time to get to know each other before the shoot, their professionalism and commitment made the process smooth. “Sonnya was absolutely brilliant at her job. The shoot was seamless because of her and the whole team’s effort,” he remarked.

Shooting romantic sequences can sometimes be awkward, but both actors credited their experience and mutual understanding for eliminating any discomfort. Sonnya emphasized the importance of creating a positive working environment to make her co-actors feel comfortable. Shehzad agreed, stating, “We came with a job to do, and it was great. We didn’t have to do much preparation; just two days of dance rehearsals were enough to build our rapport.”

Despite the smooth shoot, Sonnya faced physical challenges as she was unwell on both shoot days. “Wearing elaborate outfits and dancing while sick was tough, but the team’s cheerful energy and unwavering support made it all worthwhile,” she revealed. Shehzad, too, admitted he was initially paranoid about how the final video would turn out. However, when he saw the finished product, he was thrilled. “The entire team did a fantastic job, and the video exceeded all my expectations,” he said.

The song’s producers, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma, received glowing praise for their leadership and creativity. Sonnya described Surbhi as a “true boss babe” who united the team with her vision, while she called Karan a “creative genius with impeccable storytelling skills.” She added that Karan’s lyrics added so much emotional depth to the song, describing them as a “story within the story.” Shehzad echoed this sentiment, saying, “Surbhi and Karan were patient, supportive, and their vision brought out the best in all of us.”

Director Karan Sharma’s clear communication and attention to detail made the process seamless for the actors. Sonnya recalled how Karan envisioned her character, Kyra, as a wild hippie. Initially hesitant, she ultimately trusted his vision and was delighted by the audience's positive response to the character. The music composition by Yash Tiwari and the soulful singing by Kavyakriti added further depth, making 'Jaan E Jaan' a complete package of emotions, visuals, and storytelling.

'Jaan E Jaan' is not just a romantic track; it’s a celebration of collaboration, talent, and passion. Sonnya Ayodhyya and Shehzad Shaikh’s effortless chemistry, paired with the creative brilliance of Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma, has resulted in a track that resonates deeply with its audience. This stellar team has set a benchmark for storytelling in music videos, leaving fans eagerly awaiting their next collaboration.

