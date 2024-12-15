Anushka Shetty impressed audiences with her intense portrayal in the glimpse of her upcoming film Ghaati, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Following the success of Baahubali, this marks another Pan-India project for Anushka. Presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi, Ghaati is the second collaboration between Anushka and Krish after Vedam and her fourth film with UV Creations.

Anushka Shetty starrer Ghaati set for Pan-India release on April 18, 2025

The makers of Ghaati have announced the film's release date as April 18th 2024, aiming for a summer debut. The announcement was made through a video featuring director Krish, Anushka Shetty, and the producers. The release date poster reveals Anushka in a fierce look, dressed in a saree, standing on a hill with a gun in hand. Her stern gaze and blood marks add to the intensity of the character, building anticipation for the Pan-India film.

With the tagline Victim, Criminal, Legend, Ghaati promises an unconventional narrative exploring themes of humanity, survival, and redemption. The film delves into the grey areas between right and wrong, where legends are forged. Directed by Krish, it is expected to offer a gripping, action-packed experience.

Ghaati boasts a strong technical team, with Manojh Reddy Katasani as the cinematographer, Nagavelli Vidya Sagar composing the music, and Thota Tharrani serving as the art director. The editing is handled by Chanakya Reddy Toorupu and Venkat N Swamy, while Sai Madhav Burra writes the dialogues. Mounted on a grand scale, the film features a high budget and top-tier technical standards.

Ghaati will be released across multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The film, Ghaati, stars Anushka Shetty and is directed and written by Krish Jagarlamudi. Produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi under First Frame Entertainment, it is presented by UV Creations. The technical team includes Manojh Reddy Katasani as Director of Photography, Thota Tharrani as Art Director, and Nagavelli Vidya Sagar as Music Director. Dialogues are written by Sai Madhav Burra, with the story by Chintakindi Srinivas Rao. Editing is by Chanakya Reddy Toorupu and Venkat N Swamy, and action choreography is by Ram Krishan. The film’s PRO is managed by Vamsi-Shekar.

