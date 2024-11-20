Milap Zaveri aka Mass Zaveri is having a rocking November and had a triple celebration. On November 14, he celebrated his birthday. Singham Again, in which he wrote the additional dialogues, has been quite liked. Thirdly, the mahurat of his upcoming directorial venture Tera Yaar Hoon Main was a much-talked-about event. It launches Indra Kumar’s son Aman along with Akanksha Sharma. The superstars Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan graced the event and it caught attention big time.

EXCLUSIVE: Milap Zaveri’s SURPRISING revelation – No Nora Fatehi dance number in Tera Yaar Hoon Main: “I look forward to someday direct her as an actress”

A day later after the event, Milap Zaveri wrote an overwhelming post in which he tagged the cast and crew members of Tera Yaar Hoon Main. One name that stood out was action director Mohd Amin Khatib. During an exclusive interaction with Bollywood Hungama, when asked if we can expect some fights and stunts in his next, Milap Zaveri replied, “Oh yes. Tera Yaar Hoon Main is a complete entertainer. It has action, comedy, romance, music, drama etc.”

A common actor in Milap Zaveri’s recent directorials like Satyameva Jayate (2018), Marjaavaan (2019) and Satyameva Jayate 2 (2021) was the item song of Nora Fatehi. Both Milap and Nora got a new lease of life with these films and the songs. When asked if Nora Fatehi’s dance number will also be a part of Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Milap said, “No. Bechari she has done enough songs. Now, I look forward to someday direct her as an actress. I would not go back to doing a song with her. I think she has already done enough for me and that too with extreme kindness always (smiles).”

Though Tera Yaar Hoon Main has doses of action, it is not an out-and-out actioner like his previous three films. Milap Zaveri assured that he’s looking at getting back to making action entertainers, “I want to and I am planning certain scripts which are set in that zone. Right now, I am grateful that I have Tera Yaar Hoon Main and I have Masti 4.”

He further said, “Tera Yaar Hoon Main also has some great action sequences which will be greeted with seetis and taalis. Aman has a great physique. He is a great actor as well as a great dancer. And he’s very good in action. Hence, I am going to present him as a commercial mass hero.”

