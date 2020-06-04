The coronavirus is spreading like wildfire the medical fraternity is at high risk of contracting this contiguous infection and it is known that there is a lack of PPE kits and at this hour each donation counts. Nora Fatehi joins Vidya Balan in urging people to donate PPE kits to help our medical fraternity in these tough times. She made sincere appeal to citizens to come forward and support medicos at the time when they need us the most.

Nora went on saying, "Namaste! The world is battling a global pandemic and there are people who go out a daily basis and are our frontline heroes and these people have been curing people and therefore they need these PPE kits as they are at high risk of contracting the disease and this thought is risky. So I request everyone to do their bit and donate PPE kits at for them. Jai hind!"

On the work front, Nora Fatehi will be next starring in Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

