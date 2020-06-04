Bollywood Hungama

Nora Fatehi appeals to citizens to donate PPE kits to aid health care fraternity

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The coronavirus is spreading like wildfire the medical fraternity is at high risk of contracting this contiguous infection and it is known that there is a lack of PPE kits and at this hour each donation counts. Nora Fatehi joins Vidya Balan in urging people to donate PPE kits to help our medical fraternity in these tough times. She made sincere appeal to citizens to come forward and support medicos at the time when they need us the most.

Nora Fatehi appeals to citizens to donate PPE kits to aid our health care fraternity

Nora went on saying, "Namaste! The world is battling a global pandemic and there are people who go out a daily basis and are our frontline heroes and these people have been curing people and therefore they need these PPE kits as they are at high risk of contracting the disease and this thought is risky. So I request everyone to do their bit and donate PPE kits at for them. Jai hind!"

 

View this post on Instagram

 

it is critical that we provide PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits to our healthcare workers for their protection in this #WarAgainstCovid19. I am personally donating PPE kits and have partnered with Tring (Instagram @tring.india) to raise donation for more PPE kits which are in immediate need across India for our doctors and medical staff. For your contribution, I will send you a personal thank you video message recognising your generosity. This video will be in permanent memory with you. You can also have a chance for a video call with me. Log onto www.tring.co.in (Instagram @tring.india) and go to my profile to donate. Let's all join the #WarAgainstCovid19 and #UniteForHumanity #StaySafe #StayHome #JustTringIt #IndiaFightsCorona

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

On the work front, Nora Fatehi will be next starring in Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Nora Fatehi takes up Beyonce's Baby Boy challenge on TikTok and nails it with her killer dance moves

