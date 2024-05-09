In a recent interview with Puja Talwar, Richa Chadda, when asked about Nora Fatehi’s take on feminism, called it ‘really a not real understanding’. “The cute thing about feminism is that it accepts those that seek the benefits of feminism but deny being a feminist. The reason why someone is able to have a career, choose what they want to wear, work where they want to be independent, have those choices is because of feminism and because of predecessors who decided that women need to be out there working jobs, not just being at home. So, I think it’s a misguided reaction to the visual of some misinformed bra-burning chaos from the late ’60s. It’s not really a real understanding,” she answered.

Nora Fatehi earlier appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast where she said, “This idea of I don’t need anybody. Feminism. I don’t believe in this sh*t. In fact, I think, feminism f**ked up our society. The idea of being inherently completely independent and not having to get married and have kids and not having the male and female dynamics at home where the man is the provider, a breadwinner and the woman is the nurturer. I don’t believe in people who think that’s not true. I think women are nurturers, yes, they should go to work and have their own life and be independent but to a certain extent.”

Nora also added, “They should also be ready to take on the role of being a mother, a wife and a nurturer. Just like a man should be ready to take the role of being a provider, a breadwinner and a father and a husband. We call it an old-school, traditional way of thinking. I call it the normal way of thinking. It’s just that feminism fucked it up a little bit. We are all equal in more sentimental things but in societal things, we are not equal. Feminism inherently, on the base level, is great. I also advocate for women’s rights. I also want girls to go to school. However, when feminism becomes radical, it becomes dangerous for the society.”

Richa Chadha has always been very vocal when comes the feminism and women’s issues. In the interview she contradicted with Fatehi’s statement and told that she didn’t fully agree with it. “All roles are defined, not as gender roles, but as, just as people who are sharing the responsibility of bringing a child into the world. And I don’t fully agree with this, women should be this way. And not this way. I’m surprised it was said at all, actually,” she said.

Both the actors have recently been seen on the screen. While Nora was recently seen in Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut Madgaon Express, Richa was greatly appreciated by the viewers for her role as Lajjo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi.

