comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 09.05.2024 | 3:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Srikanth Bhaiyya Ji Indian 2 Chandu Champion Kalki 2898 AD Ulajh
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Richa Chadha calls out Nora Fatehi, says her interpretation of feminism is “misguided”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Richa Chadha calls out Nora Fatehi, says her interpretation of feminism is “misguided”

en Bollywood News Richa Chadha calls out Nora Fatehi, says her interpretation of feminism is “misguided”

Richa Chadda contradicts Nora Fatehi’s take on feminism attesting that she was astonished by how Nora defined feminism and termed it as a ‘misguided’ reaction.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a recent interview with Puja Talwar, Richa Chadda, when asked about Nora Fatehi’s take on feminism, called it ‘really a not real understanding’. “The cute thing about feminism is that it accepts those that seek the benefits of feminism but deny being a feminist. The reason why someone is able to have a career, choose what they want to wear, work where they want to be independent, have those choices is because of feminism and because of predecessors who decided that women need to be out there working jobs, not just being at home. So, I think it’s a misguided reaction to the visual of some misinformed bra-burning chaos from the late ’60s. It’s not really a real understanding,” she answered.

Richa Chadha calls out Nora Fatehi, says her interpretation of feminism is “misguided”

Richa Chadha calls out Nora Fatehi, says her interpretation of feminism is “misguided”

Nora Fatehi earlier appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast where she said, “This idea of I don’t need anybody. Feminism. I don’t believe in this sh*t. In fact, I think, feminism f**ked up our society. The idea of being inherently completely independent and not having to get married and have kids and not having the male and female dynamics at home where the man is the provider, a breadwinner and the woman is the nurturer. I don’t believe in people who think that’s not true. I think women are nurturers, yes, they should go to work and have their own life and be independent but to a certain extent.”

Nora also added, “They should also be ready to take on the role of being a mother, a wife and a nurturer. Just like a man should be ready to take the role of being a provider, a breadwinner and a father and a husband. We call it an old-school, traditional way of thinking. I call it the normal way of thinking. It’s just that feminism fucked it up a little bit. We are all equal in more sentimental things but in societal things, we are not equal. Feminism inherently, on the base level, is great. I also advocate for women’s rights. I also want girls to go to school. However, when feminism becomes radical, it becomes dangerous for the society.”

Richa Chadha has always been very vocal when comes the feminism and women’s issues. In the interview she contradicted with Fatehi’s statement and told that she didn’t fully agree with it. “All roles are defined, not as gender roles, but as, just as people who are sharing the responsibility of bringing a child into the world. And I don’t fully agree with this, women should be this way. And not this way. I’m surprised it was said at all, actually,” she said.

Both the actors have recently been seen on the screen. While Nora was recently seen in Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut Madgaon Express, Richa was greatly appreciated by the viewers for her role as Lajjo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi.

Also Read: Richa Chadha reveals how the Kathak sequence ‘broke her down’ in Heeramandi; says, “It truly broke me down but those tears came from a place of achievement”

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kya Kool Hain Hum director Sangeeth Sivan…

Arshad Warsi reveals Circuit's origin, urged…

Arjun Kapoor salutes and offers support to…

Viraj Ghelani’s stand-up debut draws…

Shootjit Sircar announces release date of…

Asim Riaz moves on, shares romantic photo…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification