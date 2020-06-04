Actor Priyanka Chopra and her popstar husband Nick Jonas are standing in solidarity with the citizens of the US amid Black Lives Matter protests. In light of the current scenario, the couple has donated to two social justice organizations - Justice Initiative and ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union).

“Pri & I have heavy hearts … The reality of the inequalities in this country, and around the world, are glaring. Systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion has gone on for far too long, and remaining silent not only reinforces it, but it allows it to continue,” Nick Jonas wrote on Twitter on June 3.

He further wrote, “The time to take action is NOW. It’s no longer enough to say ‘I’m not racist’. We must all do the work to be ANTI racist and stand with the black community,” he added. “In our first step towards our continued efforts to help fight this fight, Pri and I have donated to the @eji_org & @ACLU. We stand with you and we love you. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.”

The American Civil Liberties Union works in the courts, legislatures and communities to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to all people in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States.

For unversed, people from around the world are standing up against racial injustice and violence against the Black community after a man named George Floyd was killed by a cop. The cop was arrested and has been charged with second-degree murder while the other three cops were also charged aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Celebrities, citizens of several countries, netizens are all coming together to show solidarity during #BlackLivesMatter protests against police brutality.

