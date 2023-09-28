The digital realm of entertainment has revolutionized the way we consume content, offering a diverse range of series that showcase exceptional talent both in front of and behind the camera. Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and Awards recognize the outstanding contributions to the digital landscape, and is supposed to take place on 18th and 19th Oct 2023 at Taj Lands End. It announces the highly anticipated nominations for the Best Film in the Original Films Section at the Bollywood Hungama India Entertainment Awards. The OTT India Fest and the awards is a platform to celebrate creativity, innovation, and storytelling prowess in the realm of digital cinema.

Nominations for Best Actor (Male) – Original Series at Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and Awards

One of the most eagerly awaited categories is undoubtedly Best Actor - Original Series. This year's nominations are nothing short of stellar, with a line-up of seasoned performers and emerging talents who have left an indelible mark on the audience. Let's take a closer look at the nominees for the Best Actor - Original Series category.

Aditya Roy Kapur for The Night Manager

Aditya Roy Kapur's foray into the world of web series with The Night Manager was met with widespread acclaim. His portrayal of a suave and enigmatic hotel manager caught in a web of mystery and intrigue was a departure from his previous roles. Aditya brought a certain depth and charisma to the character that kept viewers hooked throughout the series. His nuanced performance made The Night Manager a binge-worthy thriller and earned him a well-deserved nomination.

Arshad Warsi for Asur Season 2

Arshad Warsi's return to the digital space with Asur Season 2 was met with immense excitement. His portrayal of a forensic expert with a complex past continued to captivate audiences. Arshad's ability to convey the intricacies of his character's psyche and his chemistry with the ensemble cast contributed to the show's success. His nomination recognizes his exceptional talent and dedication to the craft.

Pankaj Tripathi for Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach

Pankaj Tripathi is a force to be reckoned with in the world of Indian web series, and his nomination for Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach comes as no surprise. His portrayal of a lawyer navigating the criminal justice system and moral dilemmas was nothing short of brilliant. Pankaj's ability to command the screen with his presence and deliver powerful monologues made Adhura Sach a gripping watch.

Sidhant Gupta for Jubilee

Sidhant Gupta's performance in Jubilee was a revelation. Playing the role of a young filmmaker embarking on a journey of self-discovery, Sidhant brought authenticity and vulnerability to his character. His portrayal of the struggles and triumphs of an artist struck a chord with viewers, making Jubilee a memorable series. Sidhant's nomination reflects his promising future in the digital space.

Suvinder Vicky for Kohrra

Suvinder Vicky's performance in Kohrra was hauntingly captivating. His portrayal of a tormented soul in a remote village was deeply immersive and left a lasting impact. Suvinder's ability to convey the eerie and unsettling atmosphere of the series showcased his versatility as an actor. His nomination for Kohrra is a testament to his commitment to delivering powerful performances.

The Best Actor - Original Series category at Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and Awards promises to be fiercely competitive, with each nominee bringing their unique charm and talent to the table. These actors have not only entertained but also pushed the boundaries of storytelling in the digital space. As the anticipation builds, fans eagerly await the moment when one of these exceptional actors will be crowned the winner, at the grand awards ceremony on the 19th October 2023 which is expected to be attended by the biggies of the entertainment world. Organized by one of India's most trusted entertainment portals Bollywood Hungama, curated / directed by Cinema Waale Film and TV Productions and produced by Across Media Solutions, the two day extravaganza aims to honour and acknowledge the excellence that has emerged from the realm of online streaming platforms.

