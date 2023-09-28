In recent years, the Indian digital entertainment landscape has witnessed a surge in compelling narratives and outstanding performances. The Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and Awards continue to acknowledge the remarkable contributions of actors who have enriched this medium with their talent at a glittering awards night scheduled to take place on 18th and 19th Oct 2023 at Taj Lands End. It announces the highly anticipated nominations for the Best Film in the Original Films Section at the Bollywood Hungama India Entertainment Awards. The OTT India Fest and the awards is a platform to celebrate creativity, innovation, and storytelling prowess in the realm of digital cinema.

Nominations for Best Actor (Female) – Original Series at Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and Awards

Among the most anticipated categories is Best Actor (Female) - Original Series, and this year's nominations proudly feature an all-female lineup that has left audiences awestruck with their versatility and skill. Let's delve into the nominations that celebrate female excellence in the digital world.

Aditi Rao Hydari for Jubliee

Aditi Rao Hydari's performance in Jubliee was nothing short of a revelation. Playing the role of a young actress chasing her dreams, she brought authenticity and depth to her character. Aditi's portrayal of the trials and tribulations of an artist trying to find her voice resonated with viewers, making Jubliee a poignant series. Her nomination is a testament to her acting prowess and her ability to connect with audiences on an emotional level.

Dimple Kapadia for Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

Dimple Kapadia, a veteran actress of Indian cinema, made her mark in the digital world with Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo. Her portrayal of a complex character navigating the dynamics of a modern Indian family was nothing short of brilliant. Dimple's ability to convey the intricacies of her role and her magnetic screen presence added depth to the series. Her nomination recognizes her enduring talent and adaptability.

Sobhita Dhulipala for Made in Heaven Season 2 and The Night Manager

Sobhita Dhulipala has been a trailblazer in the world of Indian web series. Her nominations for both Made in Heaven Season 2 and The Night Manager highlight her exceptional range as an actor. In Made in Heaven, Sobhita skilfully portrayed the complexities of a wedding planner's life, while in The Night Manager, she brought depth to her character, adding layers to the intriguing storyline. Sobhita's presence in multiple nominations underscores her talent and versatility in the digital space.

Sushmita Sen for Taali

Sushmita Sen made a triumphant return to the screen with Taali. Her portrayal of a character who takes charge of her life and destiny was powerful and inspiring. Sushmita's ability to command the screen with her charisma and grace made Taali a compelling series. Her nomination is a testament to her enduring appeal and the impact she continues to have in the world of entertainment.

Tilottama Shome and Amruta Subhash for Lust Stories 2

Tilottama Shome and Amruta Subhash delivered outstanding performances in Lust Stories 2. Their portrayal of complex and relatable characters dealing with matters of desire and intimacy was both bold and sensitive. Their nominations showcase their ability to tackle challenging subjects with nuance and finesse, further elevating the quality of storytelling in Indian web series.

The Best Actor - Original Series category at Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and Awards stands as a testament to the growing prominence of women in the digital entertainment industry. These remarkable actresses have not only entertained but also inspired and resonated with audiences, breaking barriers and redefining the narrative in Indian storytelling. As the awards night approaches, fans eagerly await the moment when one of these talented actresses will be recognized and celebrated at the grand awards ceremony on October 19, 2023, which is expected to be attended by the biggies of the entertainment world. Organized by one of India's most trusted entertainment portals Bollywood Hungama, curated / directed by Cinema Waale Film and TV Productions and produced by Across Media Solutions, the two day extravaganza aims to honour and acknowledge the excellence that has emerged from the realm of online streaming platforms.

