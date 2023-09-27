The stage is set, the excitement is palpable, and the spotlight is about to shine on the most promising talents in the world of original Indian entertainment. Bollywood Hungama’s OTT India Fest which is supposed to take place on 18th and 19th Oct 2023 at Taj Lands End announces the highly anticipated nominations for the Best Film in the Original Films Section at the Bollywood Hungama India Entertainment Awards. The OTT India Fest and the awards is a platform to celebrate creativity, innovation, and storytelling prowess in the realm of digital cinema.

Nominations for the Best Feature Film (OTT originals) at the Bollywood Hungama India Entertainment Awards 2023

The nominations reflect a diverse range of themes, genres, and artistic visions, showcasing the incredible richness of Indian storytelling. We received an overwhelming number of entries, making the selection process highly competitive. After careful consideration and rigorous evaluation, the following films have been nominated for the Original Films Section:

NOMINEES - BEST FEATURE FILM (OTT ORIGINALS)

Darlings – directed by Jasmeet K Reen

Darlings, the story of a woman trapped in a violent marriage is a hilarious entertainer and at the same time, it is also replete with some hard-hitting moments.

Monica, O My Darling – directed by Vasan Bala

Monica, O My Darling is the story of a man who gets entangled in a conspiracy. The film boasts of exceptional performances, tight script, unpredictable twists, retro-style music and taut direction

Qala – directed by Anvita Dutt

Set in the 1940’s Qala is a beautifully crafted film that explores the power of music in bridging divides between an aspiring singer and her domineering mother divides. The film stands as a testament to the universal language of harmony.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai – directed by Apoorv Singh Karki

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai tells the poignant story of how a common man, with honesty and integrity can take on the system when he has truth on his side.

Gulmohar – directed by Rahul V Chiitela

Gulmohar tells the story of the multi-generation Batra family, who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home, and how this shift in their lives is a rediscovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family with secrets and insecurities.

The winner will be announced at the grand awards ceremony on the 19th October 2023 which is expected to be attended by the biggies of the entertainment world. Organized by one of India's most trusted entertainment portals Bollywood Hungama, curated / directed by Cinema Waale Film and TV Productions and produced by Across Media Solutions, the two day extravaganza aims to honour and acknowledge the excellence that has emerged from the realm of online streaming platforms.

