Animal has been one of the most anticipated films of the year, as it marks the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Furthermore, the film has also garnered ample attention owing to Ranbir’s unique avatar. And now adding to the same, the makers have finally unveiled the teaser of the film which is expected to be a gangster action drama.

Animal Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor sets out on a path of war, revenge, and bloodshed only for his ‘papa’ Anil Kapoor

The teaser, which was unveiled on September 28, gives us glimpses of every character in the world of ‘Animal’. With Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of the titular character, he is seen setting out on a journey of warpath for his father Balbir Singh, essayed by Anil Kapoor. The teaser also shares tidbits of the love-hate relationship between the father and son as it gives us a sneak peek into the dark world of ‘animal’ which is filled with weapons and bloodshed. It also showcases glimpses of Rashmika Mandanna, as Ranbir’s love Geetanjali and it is only in the final scene of the teaser, that we are introduced to the antagonist in the world of Animal, Bobby Deol.

While details of the film have been kept under wraps ever since its announcement, audiences have definitely been left excited about the teaser. However, the 2-minute video doesn’t give out much details about the plotline but looks like a treat for action lovers.

While the film was expected to release in August alongside Gadar 2 and Oh My God, the makers pushed the release of the film for the end of the year. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. The film will be released worldwide on December 1, 2023 in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

