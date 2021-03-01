There are overzealous reports in the media claiming that Saif Ali Khan and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan would introduce their new baby boy to the media through a virtual platform.

However a very close friend of Kareena who is also a friend of Saif shoots down this news report. “This is just desktop conjecture. Media hounds know that anything on Taimur’s brother will sell. So they make up harmless stories about Saif and Kareena and their baby, when in fact they’ve decided to keep Son No 2 completely out of the public eye.

“You won’t see Taimur’s sibling in public. In fact when he’s a little older he won’t be exposed to the public glare the way Taimur was. I think Kareena and Saif have learnt their lesson. The more you give into media hunger for your children’s pictures the more they haunt you. So yeah, Baby No 2 won’t be seen playing/painting/whatever,” reveals the friend.

