For those wondering what Taimur Ali Khan’s kid brother is going be named, they would have to wait a little longer. I touched base with ecstatic father Saif Ali Khan asking about this, and he replied saying there is no name yet, and both mother and baby are doing fine.

In the meanwhile Saif’s mom Sharmila Tagore is yet to see her new grandchild. A friend of the family tells me, “With the Covid situation being what it is, travelling from Delhi to Mumbai is not advisable for Sharmilaji and she may wait a bit longer before seeing her new grandson.”

Saif and his son Taimur are in the meanwhile enjoying their new at-home roles as Papa and Big Brother, respectively.

“Taimur is very protective towards his new little brother. He sits staring at the newly-born with a look of supreme joy on his face,” says the source. Saif has taken s few weeks off to be with his newly born. He returns to his work to shoot for Om Raut’s Adipurush.

