Nawazuddin Siddiqui set to start shooting for his International project Laxman Lopez in New York

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is eyeing his International association these days. While taking to his social media, the actor shared a picture of himself along with the director of his upcoming International venture Laxman Lopez director, Roberto Girault, and writer Sammy Sarzoza as he finishes up his reading and is all set to start the shoot from this Christmas.

He further wrote the caption, "Just finished the virtual reading of #LaxmanLopez in this beautiful weather & now thinking about filming this during the Christmas Month in New York with my Director #RobertoGirault & Writer #SammySarzoza P.S - ठंड की सोच के अभी से कप-कपी छूट रही है ।"

Laxman Lopez is a very special one for Nawazuddin as it is an international project in which he will be seen headlining the same. He has an interesting lineup of films which includes Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, and Adbhut among others.

