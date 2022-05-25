Amazon Prime Video today announced the exclusive streaming premiere of Heropanti 2 which is set to stream starting May 27, 2022. Featuring Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria in lead roles along with Amrita Singh and Zakir Hussain in pivotal roles, Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The film focuses on Babloo (Tiger Shroff) who is a computer genius and Inaaya (Tara Sutaria), a self-made billionaire. The two fall in love but due to unforeseen circumstances they suddenly part ways. Things take an interesting turn when they are reunited and what follows is action, drama, romance and edge of the seat thrills.

Talking about the streaming premiere on Prime Video, lead actor Tiger Shroff said, “Heropanti 2 is a complete entertainer and I am happy to announce the digital premiere of the film on Amazon Prime Video, as it helps us reach out to movie lovers across the world. Filled with a lot of action, romance and twists and turns, the audience will enjoy it. I have had a great time working on this film, especially the action sequences and I am thrilled that my fans across the world can now enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes.”

Yeh trend main kar leta hoon, aap May 27 ko jaake #Heropanti2OnPrime dekh lena ???? pic.twitter.com/eXP92VXwyv — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 25, 2022

Tara Sutaria, added, “Heropanti 2 has loads of action, drama, romance and comedy that I hope our audiences will enjoy. We made the film across so many countries in the world and shot it through the pandemic which was such a unique experience for us all. I look forward to finally being able to share it on an incredible streaming service like Amazon Prime Video on May 27!”

