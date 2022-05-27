Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news that filmmakers Ajay Kapoor and Subhash Kale are collaborating on the ambitious project Garud. The film is mounted on a large scale and will present a heartening story, which will be inspired by the true events of the Afghan rescue crisis. Now, Ajay Kapoor has signed the international director Rotem Shamir, known for globally acclaimed successes like Fauda, Hit & Run, Hostages etc. to helm their big-budget project. Garud will also mark Rotem Shamir’s Indian film debut.

Mounted on a large scale, Ajay Kapoor and Subhash Kale have been devising the best treatment for the ambitious film and hence, roping in the best team possible. Taking the first step towards the visionary aim, Ajay Kapoor has taken on board the international director Rotem Shamir, for his first Indian project.

Announcing this development, Ajay Kapoor shares, "Garud is a huge project for me. I'm emotionally driven to the film and want to give it the best treatment possible. Rotem Shamir is a renowned filmmaker and has a great experience in the sensibilities that we are looking at for Garud. Rotem Shamir and I are planning various projects together as a team. Being from Israel and having made a show about the conditions of hostages, the understanding and vision he possesses will definitely help us. We wanted someone to grasp the emotional quotient as well as cater to the international sensibilities as the subject has a universal appeal."

Subhash Kale shares, "Right from the inception, we have been working on bringing together the best team possible for Garud. We are tapping into all avenues, and I am really looking forward to this project."

Rotem Shamir says, "Garud is a very exciting film. While it is focused on the Indian aspect of the story, it has a universal appeal that promises to connect with people all across. I have been fascinated with the content from the Indian entertainment industry for a long time. Hence, when Ajay Kapoor brought this film to me, I knew I had to take it. I am especially looking forward to working with Ajay Kapoor, who has been associated with so many varied films. I am also really excited for a long term association with Ajay Kapoor.”

Ajay Kapoor has backed films like Parmanu (2018), Pari (2018), Bazaar (2018), Pataakha (2018), Romeo Akbar Walter (2019) and Roy (2015) and has also been associated with Baby (2015), Airlift (2016), Attack (2022) etc.

Inspired by real events, Garud presents a fictionalized depiction of the rescue mission in Afghanistan, based on the story of an ITBP officer and his team of special forces. The makers had earlier announced the project with a motion poster in 2021 that caught the attention of the public. Offering an insight into the film, the motion poster presented the theme song 'Mera Bharat Hai Mahaan', composed by Ravi Basrur of KGF fame. The reputed music composer has also composed the background score of the film.

Produced under the banners of Ajay Kapoor Productions and Vikrant Studio, Ajay Kapoor and Subhash Kale are expected to announce the cast of Garud soon.

