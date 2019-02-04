Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play passionate lover in brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui’s feature debut Bole Chudiyan*

Versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui , who is currently tasting the success of his last film Thackarey, will be seen playing a passionate lover in Bole Chudiyan. The potential actor is known for portraying different roles with ease and this one too would be one of its own kind. Bole Chudiyan will be the second film of Nawazuddin Siddiqui with producers Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia of Woodpecker Movies after Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Nawazuddin feels that it is an exciting phase for him as cinema and audiences are evolving. He also reveals that he always look forward to the roles that challenge him. Elated director Shamas Nawab Siddiqui feels that it’s an honour to work with his brother in this romantic drama. Earlier, he helmed several ad films and a short, Miyan Kal Aana (Mister Come Tomorrow) that travelled to 34 International Film Festivals and received 10 awards. He also co-produced Manto where Nawazuddin played the titular role of Saadat Hasan Manto. The director took to his Twitter and expressed his excitement.

Producer Rajesh Bhatia confirms that the film will be shot in the start-to-finish schedule of 45 days. It will begin on May 1st and will wrap up by June 20th, 2019. The film is expected to release in October

However, the leading lady hasn’t been finalised yet opposite Nawazuddin. It would be interesting to see if a newcomer or an established actress would pair alongside the leading actor.