Bigg Boss 12 contestant Srishty Rode gets hospitalized; she is currently recovering well

After her successful yet stressful stint on Bigg Boss 12, Srishty Rode continued with her work commitments but it seems that all of it has taken a toll on her health. The popular TV actress recently took to social media to inform her fans that she was unwell and that she had to get hospitalized. However, her fans can now heave a sigh of relief as the actress is currently recovering well.

If reports are to be believed, the hectic work commitments led to Srishty Rode falling ill and she was admitted to the hospital recently. In fact, she is said to have shared this story earlier this weekend wherein not only had she informed the fans about her being unwell but also assuring them that she is feeling much better now.

Furthermore, Srishty also insisted that work should not stop at any point and that she would resume soon. The actress further also added that she would do her job and fulfill all her commitments despite the ill health.

Srishty Rode, after Bigg Boss 12, was in news owing to her breakup with Manish Nagdev. The couple, who have been dating for a long time and even got engaged, decided to break it off a few weeks ago. Just a few weeks ago, Manish revealed on social media about their breakup and said that they decided to go their separate ways.