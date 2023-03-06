For the past couple of months, Aaliya Siddiqui has been waging a battle against her alleged former in-laws as well as husband-actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Her accusations included assault and even charged him with rape as well as alleged that he has been a bad father to their children. While the Heropanti 2 actor has maintained silence in the matter, he recently decided to open up about on social media.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui BREAKS his silence on allegations made by Aaliya Siddiqui; pens a long note clarifying his stand

Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to Instagram and shared a three page carousel post, explaining his side of the story. By captioning, “This is not an allegation but expressing my side of the story, the actor explained how he has been ‘termed as the bad guy’ and added that he remained silent because of his children. In the pointer format, the actor clarified on his stand. He started off with the status of their relationship and revealed about his children, saying. “First of all me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids. Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters everyday that it's been too long an absence. My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days & are missing their schooling in Dubai.

In the next page, he continued about her allegations adding, “She had abandoned the kids in Dubai for last 4 months before calling them here on pretext of demanding money. On an average, she is been paid approx 10 Lakhs per month for past 2 years and 5-7 lakhs per month before moving to Dubai with my children, excluding the school fees, medical, travel and other leisure activities. I have also financed her 3 films costing me crores of rupees, just to help her set up her income stream, since she is the mother of my kids. She was given luxurious cars for my kids, but she sold them and spent the money on herself. I have also bought a lavish sea facing apartment in Versova, Mumbai for my children. Aaliya was made the co- owner of the said apartment as my kids are small. I have given my children an apartment in Dubai, where she was also living comfortably. She only wants more money and hence have filed numerous cases on me and mother & it's her routine, she has done the same in the past too and my withdraws the case when paid as per her demand.”

He further went on to firmly assert that she had ‘dragged their children’ in this fight adding, “Whenever children came to India during their vacation, they used to stay with their grandmother only. How could anyone throw them out of the house. I myself was not in the house during that time. Why didn't she make a video of being thrown out, whereas she makes video of every random thing. She has dragged the kids in this drama and she is doing all this to simply blackmail me, malign my reputation, her intent to spoil my career and fulfil her illegitimate demands.”

He concluded by maintaining that just like any other parent, his concern to give his children a secure future and that he would do anything to fulfill this.

