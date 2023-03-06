Randeep Hooda and Neena Gupta will be headlining the unusually titled film Pachhattar Ka Chhora. Presented by Panorama Studios International and produced by JJ Creations LLP and Shivam Cinema Vision, the film is directed by Jayant Gilatar and it also stars Gulshan Grover and Sanjay Mishra.

The film is touted to be the first one to be shot Rajsamand in Rajasthan. The mahurat clap was given by the Rajsamand MP (Member of Parliament) Princess Diya Kumari. She was accompanied by Rivaba Jadeja, wife of India’s all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The film was announced some time back on social media by Ravindra.

Speaking about Pachhattar Ka Chhora, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman, Panorama Studios, said in a statement, “Panorama Studios has always backed interesting subjects and this one struck a chord immediately. With audiences having exposure to cinema from across the world now, we are looking out for stories that will be different yet entertaining. Pachhattar Ka Chhora is a film that talks about a very important aspect of life in a lighter vein. We are looking forward to bringing this journey of a 75-year-young man.”

Directed Jayant Gilatar has directed over 4000 episodes of various Hindi TV serials. He also directed Marathi films like Sadarakshanaay and Ranbhoomi and the Gujarati remake of the Marathi blockbuster Natsamrat. His Hindi film Chalk N Duster, which starred Shabana Azmi and Juhi Chawla, was acclaimed.

He said, “I have always been drawn to unconventional subjects rather than the run-of-the-mill. Pachhattar Ka Chhora is a perfect fit, and I am excited to start the journey of this film today. That the story will be told through two powerhouse performers, Randeep and Neenaji, is an added bonus.”

Sharing the reason for doing the film, Randeep added, “This one is unlike any that I have done before, a romantic drama with an undercurrent of situational humour that will hopefully leave audiences in splits while giving them some fodder for thought. Believe me when I say, you have not seen a love story like this before.”

