A video has gone viral in which Aaliya claimed that she and her kids were kicked out of the house. She also said that she simply had Rs. 81 with her.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family issues remain in the headlines. The actor and his wife Aaliya have been making headlines after Aaliya claimed that she was being harassed at Nawazuddin’s house after his mother filed a complaint against her over a property dispute. She was at his Andheri house after she returned from Dubai with her kids. However, Nawazuddin’s lawyer had claimed that Aaliya was still married to her first husband, Vinay Bhargav. Now, a video has gone viral in which she has claimed that she and her kids were kicked out of the house. She also said that she simply had Rs. 81 with her.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui refutes claims made by estranged wife Aaliya about not letting her and their kids enter their house; actor transfers ancestral property to his brothers

In the viral video, Aaliya was heard saying, “I just came from Nawazuddin's house and there (points out in a distance) you can see my daughter who is crying. We were thrown out of his bungalow and we have been told we cannot enter. I cannot understand where should I go with my kids. I just have Rs 81 with me - no house to go to, and no money.”

The video also saw Shora Siddiqui, Nawazuddin’s daughter crying. Aaliya further said, “I do not know, how can Nawazuddin behave in such a manner. Nawazuddin, I can never forgive you for what you are doing to my kids. I just want to show, to all of you, how my kids are suffering at this late hour in the night. It is midnight, and I am stranded in the streets. I do not know where I should go with my kids.” She also claimed that her kids slept on the floor of a relative's house.

As reported by Hindustan Times, responding to Aaliya’s claims, sources close to Siddiqui said, “Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui has said that she was not allowed to enter the house but the truth is Nawazuddin has already named the property on his Ammi, Mehrunisa Siddiqui, so Nawaz is devoid of any decision-making power on anyone's entrance in the property. The caretaker of Mehrunisa Siddiqui states that only her grandkids are allowed in the property and no one else as the property belongs to her now.”

“Other than this, in a recent viral video in which Aaliya was seen claiming that she does not have any other place to stay or go is technically wrong. To clarify the fact, Nawaz has already bought a lavish flat for Aaliya in Mumbai in 2016 which she has given for rent of her own will. Also, as we clearly see in this video, it is visible that no one is removed from the property as claimed by Aaliya and it is also very evident that the kids were never stopped to enter the property,” sources further told the publication.

While speaking with ETimes, about the recent claims made by Aaliya, Shamas Siddiqui said, “As we speak, they are waiting outside the gate. The police are apparently going to help them to get inside. Aaliya stayed with her bhanji (niece) Shivani last night and she is present with them. Their maid is also with them.”

Talking about the ancestral bungalow belonging to his mother, he said, “That’s not true. They have done a false Gift Deed in the name of our mother, which has been only notarized. A Gift Deed is meant to be registered. The bungalow in question belongs to Nawaz."

Furthermore, advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, who appeared for Aaliya Siddiqui, told the Bombay High Court that the “situation in the house is so hostile” and he was not able to speak to his client. As per India Today, for this reason, he was “not able to file a reply to the habeas corpus (produce the person) petition of the actor.”

While there are reports claiming property dispute, a day ago, it was reported that Nawazuddin Siddiqui reportedly transferred the land of Budhana village located in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, to his brothers. He signed the papers at sub registrar’s office and granted the power of attorney to one of his brothers.

As per a report in News18, “Advocate Prashant Sharma told the media that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has given the power of attorney for all his ancestral property to his brother Almasuddin. This way, he has handed over all the rights of his land to his brother. In the second document, he has made a will that he will have the right to his share of the property as long as he is alive. After him, the property will be in the names of brothers Almasuddin, Majuddin and Minhajuddin Siddiqui. After signing all these documents, the actor left for Delhi by car.”

